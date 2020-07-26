Timini Egbuson And His Girlfriend Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Lydia have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls the actor came under fire after it was revealed that he was dating Lydia, who was believed to be 19-years-old.

Timini was caught dropping a series of comments on the lady’s photos on Instagram.

Lydia eventually came out to clear the air as she revealed her actual age.

The couple also shared a loved up video to shun detractors.

However, fans are speculating that there might be trouble in paradise as the duo are no longer on each other’s following list on the photo-sharing app.

Read Also: Angela Okorie Gets Engaged To Mystery Man

See proof below: