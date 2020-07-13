Throwback Photo Of Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva As Young Couple Emerges Online

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva uploaded a throwback picture of herself and her husband, Olu Jacobs via Instagram on Monday.

The actress had also taken to the photo-sharing app on Sunday to celebrate her husband on his 78th birthday with an adorable video on Sunday.

The mum of two stumbled on a photo of them from the good old days and she posted it with a caption which reads;

“Hello younger selves 😃 @_olujacobs and I. #ManyYearsAgo #Throwback“

The Nollywood couple, who met in 1981 at the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, have been married for 31 years and are now grandparents.

See her post below: