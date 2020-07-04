They Want To Blackmail Me With Aketi Whisky, Says Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has raised the alarm that plans are underway to blackmail him with a new whiskey brand named ‘Aketi.’

The new whisky ‘Aketi’ is seen a now-viral video as a reproduction of the Johnny Walker brand of whisky but with the inscription of the Ondo State official logo on it.

Akeredolu who is also fondly called ‘Aketi’ is imprinted on the bottle.

Read Also: Akeredolu Tests Positive For COVID-19

However, speaking via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, he distanced himself from the drink production, adding that it is just the work of mischief makers who are hell-bent on tarnishing his image.

He said, “It appears inconceivable to pre-empt the outcome of any investigation in respect of this distasteful act. All the same, it is pertinent to let the general public know that those behind this grand plot are desperate power mongers who will stop at nothing to create despicable and imaginary scenarios to play their game.

“Clearly, the motive is to create the impression that so much of State money has been spent to produce the Whisky. Aside this already deflated plot, many more are expected from these political scavengers on an impossible mission. Mr. Governor, having been briefed of this devious act, has taken steps to unravel those behind it through lawful means.”