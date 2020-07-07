‘There’s No Free Dollar In Edo’ — PDP Taunts Ganduje

The Peoples Democratic Party has lampooned the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje on the remark he made about his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike over Edo state 2020 gubernatorial poll.

Ganduje, who is the head of APC national campaign council for the Edo gubernatorial election had earlier accused the Wike-led PDP campaign on Edo election of plotting to rig the state’s gubernatorial poll.

But in a statement on Monday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP national publicity secretary, said it is ironical that Ganduje, who has become a butt of national shame after being seen on viral video stuffing his robe with gratification in foreign currency, is accusing the PDP of corrupt intention.

He added that there would be no free dollar for him in Edo state as the state’s treasury is for the masses.

“It is a paradox that an individual who has earned himself the disgraceful public sobriquet of “gandollar”, after being caught collecting gratification, would attempt to accuse others of having intention of looting the treasury of a state,” the statement read.

“The PDP points out that it is only in a party like the APC, under a Buhari Presidency, that such a tarnished individual can be selected to speak in public, let alone lead a governorship election campaign.

“Apparently, Governor Ganduje and other APC leaders are so used to looting public treasuries that such is his first mental direction after his inauguration to lead the Edo governorship campaign.

“Governor Ganduje has further confirmed the real intention of the APC, which is to use their morally embattled candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu (of course, birds of the same feathers flock together) for their desperate effort to regain access to Edo state treasury, after Governor Godwin Obaseki liberated the state from the stranglehold of APC treasury-looting godfathers.”