Thelma Blasts Woman Who Called Her Unfortunate Celebrity (Photo)

Celebrated BBNaija reality TV star, Thelma has reacted to a woman who tagged her an ‘unfortunate celebrity’

Taking to Instagram, Thelma pointed out her disappointment as she shared that she didn’t expect a woman her age to be an Internet troll.

Thelma also pointed out that she is not entirely bothered by trolls as she blasts the woman.

Sharing the photo of the woman, the reality star wrote in part: “Trolls from my fans doesn’t get to me at all, b’cos most times I cruise with it, yes. Life isn’t serious, and with such things coming from you knowing you probably have a daughter is disheartening. I know you will see this cos I don’t feel like replying you…”

See Post Here: