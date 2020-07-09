The World Needs Stong Women Like Mercy Eke, Kim Oprah – Derenle Edun

Popular Nigerian media personality and stylist, Derenle Edun, has shared just how much people need to see the importance of powerful women.

Sharing on Twitter, he shared this in reaction to the recent episode of the BBNaija reunion show.

According to Derenle, the world needs powerful women like Mercy Eke and Kim Oprah.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote in part: “Women who stand up for themselves & still stand up for the TRUTH! Women of Indomitable Will! THE WORLD NEEDS @real_mercyeke & @_kimoprah…”

See His Post Here: