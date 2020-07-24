The Man Interested In Me Is Ugly – BBNaija’s Khloe (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, has made a shocking revelation on social media to her fans and followers.

The reality star took to snapchat to lament that the man who is expressing interest in her is an ugly man.

The reality star also shared her major concern with the situation as she says she wondered how their children would look if things progressed.

READ ALSO – Man Calls Out BBNaija’s Alex, Khloe For Making Unauthorized Videos Of Him And His Friends

However, the reality star shared that she wasn’t interested in the man.

Watch The Video Here: