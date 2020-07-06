Teenager Gang-raped In Lagos Tests Positive For COVID-19

A 16-year-old girl, Aisha has tested positive for COVID-19 after been delivered of a baby which she conceived from gang-rape by 4 men at a motor park in Ijesha, Surulere, Lagos.

The victim, an indigene of Oyo state said she was raped when she took shelter in a bus at the motor park. in Ijesha, Surulere.

According to her, a guardian had taken her from her parents in Saki, Oyo state and promised to help her find a job but abandoned her at the motor park in Lagos, claiming she was coming back.

She said she roamed around the motor parks for many days before she was gang-raped and abandoned.

However, she claims that she can identify the four men who raped her.

Aishat who became pregnant and homeless was later referred to welfare workers in the state.

She was said to have been directed to the Mother and Child Care Centre in Gbaja, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, where her case was first reported.

The young lady was later delivered of a baby girl via caesarean section.

According to the report, she was supposed to be taken her to one of the government shelters in the state but the management of the centre insisted that a COVID-19 test be conducted on her first.

Aishat was said to have tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred to the Gbagada Isolation Centre instead.

Those who came in contact with Aishat were asked to undergo Coronavirus test.

8 of the hospital staff reportedly tested positive and have been asked to go to the isolation centre.