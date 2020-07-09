Teebillz Showers Praises On Tacha (Photo)

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Teebillz has sweet words for the disqualified reality TV star, Tacha in a recent social media post.

According to him, Tacha remains the biggest and most successful housemate from the Big Brother Naija show.

Sharing a photo of the reality TV star, Teebillz also pointed out that people need to stop saying negative things about Tacha.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote: “… Until there’s a bigger/successful disqualified housemate from BBN and a perfect human being on earth…”

