TECNO Launches Pouvoir 4 Series With Always-On 6000mah Battery And 18W Fast Charging

TECNO mobile has introduced its latest Pouvoir 4 Series with 6000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging. The Africa number one mobile brand has once again stepped up the game, in a fascinating smartphone that is popularly referred to as the “Battery King.”

The first thing you will notice about the Pouvoir 4 series is its super sleek premium design that looks good in your hands, giving off that elegant air of luxury. It also comes with a 7.0-inch Dot Notch Screen Display that is geared to deliver an immersive cinematic visual viewing experience.

Always-on Battery Life For More Control Over Your Routine

Beyond that, there is one more reason to love the Pouvoir 4 Series. With a powerful 6,000mAh Battery, the Pouvoir 4 can last for four days straight with just a single charge. This is super cool, as you no longer need to travel the shortest distance with a charger. The Pouvoir 4 Series comes with an 18W Supercharger, which means the smartphone can be fully-charged in lesser time.

This super-charging experience is equally optimized with Android 10, to guarantee long hours of connectivity. Hence, Pouvoir 4 allows customers to enjoy over 790 minutes of movie streaming, 630 minutes of games, and 510 minutes of video recording. With less time spent charging your smartphone, you can breathe an air of relief from being freed from the clutches of “epileptic power supply.”

The Pouvoir 4 Series does not just transform viewing experience; it takes your audio enjoyment on an all-time high. With dual-stereo speakers and digital sound effects based on acoustic measurement and correction, movie lovers will enjoy an excellent experience, whether on earphones or via speakers.

The new Pouvoir 4 Series also features a 64GB internal memory. That way, you have more space to store all kinds of files and the 4GB fast RAM ensures better gaming experience, smooth and fast multitasking with no lags or glitches. Paired with the Pouvoir 4 is the MT6761 Quad-Core which is truly powerful and guaranteed to give you the best performance, especially when gaming.

The Pouvoir 4 Series also comes with an AI-Quad Camera (16MP primary lens + 5MP macro lens+ 2MP Bokeh lens +QVGA lens for Low Light) and a super clear 16MP selfie camera. Even more, you can purchase the Pouvoir 4 Series in fabulous colors including Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey, and Fascinating Purple

Pricing and availability

The Pouvoir 4 series is available in two distinct devices, depending on your needs and budget and is available at all TECNO exclusive stores and other retail outlets in Nigeria. The Pouvoir 4 retails at N54,500 while the Pouvoir 4 Pro goes for N64,500.