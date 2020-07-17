Tamar Braxton Reportedly Rushed To Hospital Following Possible Suicide Attempt

American singer, Tamar Braxton has reportedly been rushed to hospital following a possible suicide attempt.

The 43-year-old singer was staying with her Nigerian boyfriend, David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday when he found her ‘unresponsive’.

According to The Blast, the reality TV star, who was transported to a California hospital, is in a stable condition but still unconscious.

The publication said her boyfriend called 911 to report his girlfriend had been drinking before she took an unknown amount of prescription pills.

The site adds that ambulances then arrived at the hotel and took her to the hospital.

Sources have claimed that David believes that it was possible suicide attempt.

LAPD confirmed to The Blast that they received a call around 9:45 P.M. in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.”

The Blast claims that the Braxton Family Values star has been extremely emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with We TV.

A spokesperson for the singer told the publication;

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.’



“Her YouTube show with her boyfriend, Coupled & Quarantined ad had been scheduled to air on Thursday night. But a message read: ‘Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not COVID).

”We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better.



“So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”