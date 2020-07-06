Tacha Speaks On Laziness, Urges Fans To Be Hardworking (Video)

Disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha has spoken extensively on the need to be hardworking.

Taking to Instagram Live, she slammed people who are lazy and yet express jealousy over successful people.

The reality TV star also pointed out that she has worked so hard to be where she is right now as she reminded fans that it is only by working that one can eat.

Tacha went further to mention that her sister is a perfect example as she shared that she is very comfortable in her laziness.

Watch The Video