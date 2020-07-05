Tacha Shares Cryptic Post After Unfollowing Sir Dee On Instagram

Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide Ibinabo, simply known as Tacha, has shared a cryptic post on her Insta-story.

It also appears the reality TV star might no longer be friends with her bestie, Sir Dee as a recent check on her Instagram page shows she has unfollowed him.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the self-acclaimed Port-Harcourt first daughter shared a quote about friendships.

The post reads;

“Sometimes we have to remove people without warning”

“We’re getting too old to be explaining what they already know they’re doing wrong”

See her post below: