Tacha Reacts After Fan Mistakes Her For BBNaija Winner (Photo)

BBNaija reality TV star, Tacha, has shared a reaction after a Twitter user mistook her as the winner of the show’s season winner.

According to the man, who is also a fan, he has gotten enough of the talk around the star as he lamented that a new season should commence.

Expressing his concerns, he tagged Tacha as the winner of the show because everyone has been talking about her.

Reacting to the post, Tacha shared that people keep mistaking her winning at life to BBNaija even though she didn’t win.

See Post Here: