Tacha Left Heartbroken After Being Accused Of Blaming Her Character On Mother’s Death

BBNaija star, Tacha was left broken hearted after being accused by a Twitter user of using her late mother to play the “pity card” in the house.

The web user, @sexydoyin1 penned an open letter to the organizers of the Big Brother Naija show, telling them not to bring in housemates whose mothers have passed away.

@sexydoyin1 tweeted;

“Dear Big brother,

Please we are tired of the death of my mother made me bitter story every year, please we do not want any1 whose mother is dead this seaso abeg👌👌👌

Maybe someone without father tho🤷‍♂️, lets see how they spin the narrative🙄🥴🥴“

See her post below: