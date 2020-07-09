“Tacha Is Not The Work Of Your Hands” – Blogger SDK Drags Teebillz

Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, alias SDK, has come to reality TV Star, Tacha’s defense by calling out her former manager, Teebillz.

The blogger took to her Instagram page to correct a statement made by the music executive in his recent post.

Earlier in the day, Teebillz had taken to the photo-sharing app to praise Tacha and he called on God to bless the work of his hands.

Reacting to the statement, SDK penned a post in which she noted that Tacha is not the work of the music executive’s hands but she is a project in Gods hands.

Sharing a screenshot of the music executive’s post, the blogger wrote;

“@teebillz323 you deleted my comment so I am bringing it here.

Tacha is not the work of your hands,she is a Project in Gods hands.

.

Anytime you are looking for comments and likes and traffic u bring her out and let her get dragged. Grow up and stop this thing you do…it’s Thursday morning and you can start on a positive note. Stop tagging her to her mistakes and let her move on and grow. Be positive !

You said no one should say pim but that’s what you want,to trend dragging her. Enough!“

See her post below: