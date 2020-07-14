Tacha, Frodd Reconcile; Share Friendly Hug (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Frodd and Tacha
Frodd and Tacha

Ex-BBNaija housemates, Tacha and Frodd have put their past behind them as they shared a friendly hug during the reunion show aired on Monday.

This comes after Tacha pointed out that Frodd prepared the best noodles while in the House.

Taking to Instagram, Frodd shared a picture which captured the amazing moment they both shared a hug and he wrote;

“There is only one happiness in this life
To Love & To be Loved @symply_tacha Well Done“

Reacting to the post, Tacha expressed her love for Frodd under his comment section and she also re-shared his post on her Instagram story.

A recent check on Tacha’s Instagram page also shows that she is now following the reality TV star.

The reality TV star’s following list
The reality TV star’s following list


See their posts below:

Frodd’s post
Frodd’s post
Tacha’s post
Tacha’s post

