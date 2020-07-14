Tacha, Frodd Reconcile; Share Friendly Hug (Photo)

Ex-BBNaija housemates, Tacha and Frodd have put their past behind them as they shared a friendly hug during the reunion show aired on Monday.

This comes after Tacha pointed out that Frodd prepared the best noodles while in the House.

Taking to Instagram, Frodd shared a picture which captured the amazing moment they both shared a hug and he wrote;

“There is only one happiness in this life

To Love & To be Loved @symply_tacha Well Done“

Reacting to the post, Tacha expressed her love for Frodd under his comment section and she also re-shared his post on her Instagram story.

A recent check on Tacha’s Instagram page also shows that she is now following the reality TV star.



Read Also: ‘True Confidence Has No Room For Envy And Jealousy’ – Tacha

See their posts below: