Super Eagles Player, Samuel Kalu, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Another Super Eagles player, Samuel Kalu, has tested positive for coronavirus just one week after Paul Onuachu contracted the virus.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international has been in quarantine in France since returning from holidays from home nation Nigeria.

According to AFP, Kalu is the Bordeaux player who has contracted coronavirus despite the Ligue 1 team failing to disclose the name of the infected player when they made the announcement.

Kalu will miss Bordeaux’s training sessions since the opening of camp and might be left out of some of the club’s pre-season games but the Super Eagles winger is expected to rejoin his teammate on July 27 if his test returned negative.