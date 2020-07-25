Super Eagles Midfielder, Chidi Nwakali, Welcomes Baby Girl (Photo)

Super Eagles midfielder, Chidi Nwakali, is celebrating the safe arrival of his newborn child to the world.

The star player took to social media to share a photo of his baby girl as he also penned down some words.

Nwakali welcomed her to the world as he shared her name, Chinazaramekpere, with his fans and followers on Instagram.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the player wrote: “Welcome to my world… #chimzaramekpere #Brielle” as fans, colleagues, and friends congratulated him.

