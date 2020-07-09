Stop Building Fake Theories About Coronavirus, ID Cabasa Warns Fans

Popular Nigerian music producer, ID Cabasa, has shared that the coronavirus is as real as can be as he slams celebrities and influential people who think otherwise.

The producer shared that as influential people, it is best to be quiet about the pandemic than sharing fake theories.

Cabasa, however, shared that if celebrities must speak against the reality of the virus and pandemic, they should readily provide facts.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “As intelligent and influential people, it will be discretional to be quiet and observe things as regards COVID-19 than building up theories around why?…”

