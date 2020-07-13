Stephanie Coker Aderinokun Loses Mother-In-Law

Television presenter, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is currently mourning the loss of her husband, Olumide Aderinokun’ mother, who recently passed away.

The media personality took to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Sharing clips of the deceased, the mum of one wrote;

“This is a hard pill to swallow… hmmm. You were more than a mother-in-law to me. I was your daughter and you were my 2nd mummy. The backbone of this family, a prayer warrior with the most beautiful soul. The life of the party, the grandma everybody wanted as their own, some peoples living angel.

A lot of women say they dread mothers-in-law my only issue was that I didn’t meet your son earlier. People were always shocked when I’d say you were my mother-in-law because of how loving you were.

You were always fighting in my corner, you didn’t sleep during by IVF complication, constantly on the phone with my mum praying. I will never forget the way you rolled across the living room when you found out I was pregnant.

During Adunni’s delivery you didn’t sleep, again calling back to back and praying. Asking everyone you knew to pray for me. Or is the designer you begged to bring my dress the night before the introduction. Hmmm. So many stories I could tell.

Who knew the last time we would see would be you leaving my house after my mum and myself refused to let you go. We delayed you for over a week and still begged you to stay longer with us. I’m glad you were able to meet Ariella Adunni. Coincidentally, I didn’t know ‘Adunni’ was your name when I chose that as her oríkí.

My sweet mama, I will tell your grandchildren of how kind, remarkable and loving you were. On Thursday you called and the last words I said to you were “we love you” we can all take comfort in knowing that you knew we loved you.

I promise to look after your son, Temi and Adunni. Just know that in another life I would pick you to be my mother in-law a thousand times. This hurts but I know I cannot question God. Sleep well mama Aderinokun 💔🕊. Heaven gained an Angel. 12.07.2020“

