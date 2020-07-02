Stefflon Don Celebrates Burna Boy On His 29th Birthday (Video)

UK rapper, Stefflon Don has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her singer boyfriend, Burna Boy as he turned 29 on Thursday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the ‘Hurtin Me’ rapper shared a photo of her man alongside a loved-up video of them with a caption which reads;

“Love yo a$$ forever and a day my sweetie pie cakes. Guys go wish Burna Boy a Happy Birthday! #MyHeart”

The couple have been together for about 18 months now and they have been spotted together a couple of times.

Information Nigeria recalls Stefflon Don had taken to her social media page in 2019 to debunk claims that they had split up.

