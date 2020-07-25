Start Thinking Of New Ways To Survive After COVID-19 – Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has shared some words of encouragement to her fans and followers.
Taking to social media, she pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic has crippled a lot of people.
She went further to advise her fans to start developing new ways to survive after the pandemic.
Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote in part: “…Things are so hard in this season of the pandemic! So? Start thinking of new ways to survive!!! So you see: it’s all a setup to SET YOU UP TO SHINE !!!”
See Her Post Here: