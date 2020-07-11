SPOTLIGHT: Here Are Quick Facts About Billionaire Heiress, DJ Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, born November 11, 1992, and professionally known as Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer. Cuppy is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola.

Starting out her life in the city of Lagos where she was born, Cuppy moved to London at the age of 13.

With primary and secondary education from Nigeria, Cuppy attended Grange School, Ikeja-Lagos before She relocated to London for her GCSEs and A-Levels. The DJ also graduated from King’s College London in July 2014, with a degree in business and economics. She, however, earned a master’s degree in ‘music business’ from New York University in 2015.

Career

Cuppy’s major appearance as a DJ was as the resident DJ at the MTV Africa Music Awards in Durban in 2014. She then moved further to play at the Tatler and Christie’s Art Ball in London, and at the Financial Times Luxury Summit in Mexico City.

In July 2014, she released House of Cuppy as her first compilation mix in London and Lagos, before launching it in New York on September 2, 2014.

That same year, Cuppy also launched the London-based music management and content production business, Red Velvet Music Group.

In an interview with Tush Magazine, Cuppy described her sound as “Neo-Afrobeats”, which is a fusion of Electro house and Afrobeats. More recently, the DJ is set to release her debut album – ‘Original Cuppy’

Philanthropy

In July 2018, Cuppy launched the Cuppy Foundation which In November 2019, the foundation organized the Gold Gala and raised over N5bn for the Save the Children initiative. Nigerian business Dangote and her father donated to the cause.

Ambassadorship

In April 2014, Cuppy was appointed by Nigeria’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation (Edem Duke) as the tourism ambassador for the country’s “Fascinating Nigeria” campaign. Cuppy became one of Pepsi’s DJ ambassadors alongside 3 others in Nigeria.