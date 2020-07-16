South-West States To Reopen Schools On August 3

Schools in the southwest region of the country are expected to reopen on August 3rd in order for graduating students sit for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

An agreement on this was reached by commissioners for education from the six south-west states, special advisers on education and State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) via a virtual meeting organised by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission on Wednesday.

The states are Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education who broke the news, appealed to state governments who have agreed to reopen schools to reconsider the action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that stakeholders are holding meetings to ensure the right decision is made, adding that the WAEC is also considering a change of date for 2020 WASSCE.