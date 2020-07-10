South African Rapper, AKA, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

South African rapper AKA has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The “Fela in Versace” hitmaker’s team released a statement on Friday through his social media pages revealing that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Furthermore, AKA’s team said that he is making his results public to create awareness around the coronavirus and caution citizens to be more vigilant when interacting with others.

The “Energy” hitmaker goes on to ask for everyone to stick to the social distancing guidelines, wear masks and to wash and sanitize regularly.

AKA ends the statement by saying that he will be sharing his recovery journey while he’s self-isolating and plans to be transparent about his journey.

