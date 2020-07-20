Sophia Momodu Breaks Internet With New Photos

Singer, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has set social media on fire after sharing a couple of photos on Sunday.

The fashion designer and single mum of one took to her Instagram page to show off her well-trimmed body.

In the photos, Momodu donned a white bikini with a hat to cover her face as she struck different poses beside a palm tree on a beach.

The beautiful lady captioned her post with the words;

“No face… no case #BeachVibes #OffendingAsUsual #RedCupGeng”

See her full post below: