‘Society Appreciates Fully Dressed Married Ladies Than Sexy Singles’ – Moyo Lawal

Nigerian actress, Moyo Lawal has expressed her displeasure over the way women, who flaunt their bodies on social media, are being treated.

The actress opined that the society only appreciates fully clothed ladies while those unclad are considered as promiscuous.

Taking to her Instagram page, the entrepreneur shared her unpopular opinion alongside a sultry photo of herself making black soap.

Lawal wrote;

“It just reoccurred to me that , I have been working my ass off since before *I even became an adult *doing honest work ooooh ( if not that Nollywood is the way it is ,somebody will have millions of dollars by now 😢😔🙄😛)🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️…… …….. ….. …….but the society only recognizes and appreciates fully dressed women who are married (some with hidden dirty lives by the way) ….. ……. …….. …….. ….. ….. Then ,WHY is that people just naturally assume that sexy females who are comfortable with their sexuality are prosmicuous ?? …. …… …….. ………… …………………… …………… p.s But na you people SABI ooooh , Bikini picture loading yoooo cc @moyolawalplus dm or whatsapp +2348029464901 or +2349015900537 for enquiries….. #Moyobugatti #ML…… ……. ….. Wait !… Don’t zoom 🙈if not spiritual slap”

See her post below: