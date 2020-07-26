Siphoned N81bn At NDDC Mere Pickpocketing: Asari Dokubo

Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, says the alleged siphoning of N81 billion by the interim management committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is mere pickpocketing when compared to other alleged stolen public funds in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari last year ordered a forensic audit of the commission’s activities from 2001 to 2019 but the IMC, which was set up to manage the NDDC pro tem and to supervise the audit, has been accused of corruption.

Read Also: Akpabio Denies Saying Lawmakers Got 60 Percent Of NDDC Contracts

Reacting to the drama, Dokubo in a video described the N81 billion as child play compared to other funds he claimed were looted in Nigeria.

He said, “We are talking about N81 billion being pick-pocketed from Niger Delta while the bulk of our money, our resources is being carted away and we are not talking.”

“They want me to run after pickpocketers and leave armed robbers that are coming into my house. When they talk about Akpabio, tell them about Malami, when they talk about Joy, tell them about Sadiya, when they talk about any senator, tell them about Magu.”