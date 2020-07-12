Singer Waje Reveals Why She Is Still Single

Popular Nigerian singer, Waje, has shared the reason she is still single with her fans and followers.

The singer, in banter with a fan, stressed that before she could get a man, the source for men was caught off.

This came up after the singer asked for gist, and got the question on why she is still single by a curious fan.

READ ALSO – Singer, Waje Laments How Expensive Things Have Become (Video)

Replying the fan, Waje wrote in part: “Before I reach the tree wey dem dey pluck man, one guy just cut am down…”

See Post Here: