Singer Teni Mocks At Arsenal, Chelsea, Man-Utd Fans

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Teni, has shared her piece on some fans of very popular premier league clubs.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer took a swipe at Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United as she shared her opinions about the fans of the clubs.

In her post, she shared that Chelsea fans are touts, but she will never understand Man Utd and Arsenal fans.

In one tweet, she wrote: “Chelsea fans are agberos! I ain’t taking it back!”

