Singer Skiibii Shows Off New Crib On His 28th Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Abbey Elias, also known as Skiibii Mayana, has taken to his Instagram page to show off his newly completed house.

It is also double celebration for the “Sensima” crooner as he marked his 28th birthday with the huge property.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the former 5 Star Music’s leading act posted before and after images of his new mansion with a caption which reads;

“Double celebration 🍾 💡 BIRTHDAY and NEW CRIB #alhamdulilah“

See his full post below: