Singer Skiibii Shows Off New Crib On His 28th Birthday

By
Amaka Odozi
-
skiibii receives alert from fans on ig
skiibii

Popular Nigerian singer, Abbey Elias, also known as Skiibii Mayana, has taken to his Instagram page to show off his newly completed house.

It is also double celebration for the “Sensima” crooner as he marked his 28th birthday with the huge property.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the former 5 Star Music’s leading act posted before and after images of his new mansion with a caption which reads;

“Double celebration 🍾 💡 BIRTHDAY and NEW CRIB #alhamdulilah

Read Also: ‘I Don’t Mind Marrying All The Women I’m In love With’ – Don Jazzy

See his full post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here