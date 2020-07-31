Singer Rema Hints On Going To The Big Brother Naija Show (Photo)

Next Rated singer, Rema, has shared his interest in being a housemate on the very popular reality TV show – Big Brother Naija.

The singer made this known after the popular dancer, Janemena asked him why he hasn’t considered going for the show.

Rema shared a photo showing his abs as the photo struck the dancer to ask him about the BBNaija show.

READ ALSO – Singer Rema Kisses Female Fan On A Yacht (Video)

Replying to her question, Rema pointed out that he would be going for the Big Brother Naija Show come next year, 2021.

See Post Here: