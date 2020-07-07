Singer Korede Bello Shows Off His New Look (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Koredo Bello has switched up his look as he now rocks a tinted hair.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer revealed he had chopped off his afro Jerry coil around February 2020.

Well, the singer has added more spice to his look as he has also dyed his hair brown.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted some of his cute pictures in a bid to promote his upcoming EP dubbed, “Table for two” which is set to be released on Friday.

See more photos below: