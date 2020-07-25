Singer Joel Amadi Drags Kaduna State Governor After Death Of His Father

Nigerian singer, Joel Amadi has confirmed that his father was shot dead by Fulani herdsmen amid the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna.

The singer also called out governor Nasir El-Rufai and accused of him of not doing enough to curb terrorism in Kaduna State.

He wrote: ‘It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state.’

READ ALSO – Naked Women Storm Streets To Protest Incessant Killings In Southern Kaduna

This comes a few hours after Joe El reported an attack on his father’s village, Zikpak, Kafanchan, and also disclosed that his dad and some other villagers were missing.

See His Post Here: