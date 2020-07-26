Singer, Ciara Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Newborn

Popular American singer and dancer, Ciara, has shared a new photo of her newborn baby on social media.

The singer in the post also shared just how much she loved her newborn son, Win Harrison Wilson.

This will be the first official photo the singer would be sharing of her baby after she delivered him a few days ago. In the photo, Win looked calm as she captioned it with a few words.

Sharing the photo of Win, the singer and entrepreneur wrote: ‘I Love You.’

See Her Post Here: