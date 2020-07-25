Seyitan Babatayo Releases Statement After Dropping Rape Case Against D’Banj

Miss Seyitan Babatayo has put out a statement after news broke that she had dismissed her rape petition against singer, D’Banj.

Taking to Twitter, she gave more details about her non-financial settlement with the singer and also attempted to clear the name of activist, Segun Awosanya, alias Segalink.

Segalink was accused of trying to pervert justice in a statement released by human rights group, Stand To End Rape Initiative, STER.

In reaction to this, Babatayo revealed that it was her family that reached out to Segalink to intervene in their bid to reach a settlement.

The statement read in part;

“It was my family members and I that did resolve to and subsequently contacted @Segalink to facilitate a meeting with D-banj’s team for a resolution of the issue and as I did not intend to continue with this contention.”

The lady also apologized for any damage the erroneous statement must have caused the activist and requested that STER correct the error in the ‘light of the clear truth’.

Sharing the statement, she noted that she wants her peace.

See the statement below: