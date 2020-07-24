Seyitan Babatayo Drops Rape Case Against D’Banj

Miss Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who filed a criminal complaint against Nigerian singer, D’Banj, has reportedly dropped the case.

Information Nigeria recalls the lady claimed the singer barged into her hotel room and he raped her in 2018.

The singer also came out to deny the rape allegations and he filed a lawsuit against his accuser in which he demanded that she pays him N1.5 billion in damages.

According to a press statement issued by S.T.E.R initiative, a “non-monetary agreement was reached” by the two parties and the money raised to help with Babatayo’s legal fees and personal needs has been accounted for with the donors.

Read the full statement below: