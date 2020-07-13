Sexual Harassment, Rape Bill Targeted At Lecturers – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has condemned the recently passed bill on sexual harassment and rape, alleging that it is targeted at lecturers.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting with critical stakeholders in Jos on Monday, July 13, the National President of ASUU Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said the bill which is yet to be signed into law is discriminatory and also targeted at the male lecturers.

Ogunyemi stated that the bill is capable of making male lecturers reject female students.

READ ALSO – School Reopening: FG Planning To Gamble With Lives Of Poor Nigerians – ASUU President

Speaking, he said: “Our reaction to that Bill is that, it is discriminatory and is targeted at male lecturers. We don’t want a situation, where male lecturers will begin to say they don’t want to teach female students, because they say we should not smile to female students.

So time may come, when male lecturer will say, we won’t teach female students, let them get female lecturers, let them get female supervisor.”