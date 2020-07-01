Seun Kuti Reacts Over Plans To Increase Electricity Tariff (Video)

Popular Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has spoken against the plans by electric power providers to increase tariff plan.

Sharing on Instagram, Kuti shared that many people are Nigerians are not to be fooled by whatever reasons they have shared for the changes.

The saxist stressed that their plans were all nonsense as he shared details that led to the privatization of the power sector in Nigeria.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “…Pure nonsense. Little mistake in the video. The Entire infrastructure was valued then at 9bn dollars. Then renovated with 3 billion dollars and sold to these people for less than 3bn dollars. WHO BE FOOL?”

Watch Video Here: