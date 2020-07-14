Senate Passes Bill Seeking To Recognise Males As Rape Victims

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to recognise males as rape victims.

Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman of the committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters had presented a report, after which the bill passed its third reading.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos central, had sponsored the bill, as an amendment to the criminal code act CAP C38 LFN 2004.

Just last week, the senate passed a bill to prohibit sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

With the new legislation, the statue of limitation on rape cases, will no longer exist meaning there is no time limit when rape matters can be decided.

Bamidele while presenting his report said stakeholders at the public hearing expressed divergent views as regards the proposed amendments in the bill.

“The bill will address lingering issues starting with statute of limitation in the prosecution of rape and as well as defilement cases and it will curb the menace which has been on the rise,” he said.

“That the statute of limitation has been omitted from the violence against persons act 2015 which is the prevailing law of the subject matter.

“The bill seeks to amend the criminal code act of 1916 and not that of the states. The bill when enacted will apply to the federal high court.

“The Senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters to which this bill was referred, having considered same, recommends as follows; that the Senate pass the criminal code act CAP C38 LFN 2004 (amendment) bill 2020.”

The bill will be sent to the house of representatives for concurrence.