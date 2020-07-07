Senate Asks FG To Name Ibadan Airport After Ajimobi

The Nigerian senate has requested the federal government to name the Ibadan airport in Oyo state after late Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of the state.

The Senate also said it would send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the deceased’s family.

These resolutions were as a result of a motion sponsored by Abdulfatai Buhari, senator representing Oyo north.

The lawmaker had drawn the attention of the senators to the demise of Ajimobi by the motion.

The former Oyo governor had died at First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, following complications from COVID-19.

Ajimobi who was aged 70 was buried according to Islamic rites.

Ibikunle Amosun, senator representing Ogun central, who also contributed to the motion on the floor of the Senate said the late Ajimobi was a man who loved his people.

“He loved his people,” Amosun said while speaking on how he met Ajimobi.

The upper legislative chamber then adopted the motion after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.