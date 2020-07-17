See Photos From Nollywood Actress Lizzy Anjorin’s Wedding Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin as she has reportedly tied the knot with a man whose identity is yet to be revealed.

Instagram blogger, Gistlover broke the news via the news on Thursday with photos from the wedding ceremony.

The blogger captioned the post; “Congratulations 🎉🍾 our boo is fine, our rich boo, Shebi I told you all I will get pictures, Na GLB oo💃💃💃happy married life to Actress Eganmidogo Lizzy Anjorin 🙌🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🎉🎉Na picture I go hustle for since, All these blogs will Coman steal picture without giving credit now“

According to Gistlover, the light-skinned actress’s husband to be is well to do and has many houses but he is not a social media person.

See the photos below: