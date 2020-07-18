See Moment Gokada Founder’s Personal Assistant Was Arrested For Murder (Video)

A video trending online shows the moment Tyrese Devon Haspil, the former personal assistant to murdered Gokada CEO, Fahim Saleh, was apprehended in connection to the crime.

Mr Haspil, 21, was arrested on Friday outside a building in the city’s SoHo neighborhood.

According to the New York Times, police investigations had revealed the suspect carried out the murder with the motive of getting away with a debt owed to Mr Saleh.

The deceased had found out his PA had stolen from him and instead of reporting him to the authorities, he terminated his employment and set up a repayment plan for him to pay him back.

However, Mr Haspil chose instead to kill him.

Watch the video below: