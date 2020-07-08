Sean Jimoh Slams Nigerians For Accusing Nollywood Stars Of Never Helping Themselves (Video)

Popular actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, recently took to his Instagram page to blast Nigerians for accusing Nollywood stars of never assisting each other.

The actor said he saw a video of his senior colleague, Pa James alias Ajirebi’s home which got flooded due to the heavy downpour and he mentioned how some people have tried to assist him.

However, he said he saw some ‘stupid’ people have also been accusing Nollywood stars of showing off on social media instead of assisting themselves.

Jimoh pointed out that the reason the movie stars are not making enough money to give out is because Nigerians never support the industry and are always in the habit of buying pirated movies.

Watch the video below: