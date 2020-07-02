School Reopening: Some Pupils Already Hawking, Says Minister

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, says the federal government understands that not all parents can afford to keep their kids at home and also afford all the necessary gadgets for the child to keep up to date with education.

According to the minster, some parents have started engaging their kids in Hawking so as to sustain the family since schools have been under closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister also said the planned reopening of schools for graduating pupils in Primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 “is really not a matter of compulsion”.

Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday evening, he added that Federal Government has made adequate measures to ensure the safe resumption of schools for exiting pupils.

The minister said, “We understand the limitations of Nigerians. Most people cannot afford laptops and devices and we know that not all our children have the same access. And if there are people who do have this access and who feel confident that their children are ready for these exams, nobody is compelling anybody to go to any school.

“What we have done is to make the facilities of our schools available. Each school should have places to wash hands, check the temperature of the children constantly, have sanitisers. Private schools should be able to provide these and state governments too. The Federal Government owns just about 104 unity colleges.

“So, it’s really not a compulsion; we are just making the facilities available for the purpose of taking the exams for those who want to take the exams. But it will not be a responsible act by the government to then say because there are some people who may not want to take the exams, that we should not make the facilities available for those who may want because life is a continuous journey of choices and our children have been at home.

“We have 1.5 million children registered for WAEC this year and we know that internet penetration for this group is less than 300,000. So, it will be the height of injustice not to make these facilities available for others to learn.

“We know that children at the moment are at home; they mingle with their parents, with friends or with those who go to the market and come back or those who go to the mosques or churches. They do all kinds of activities. Those that are well off could afford to keep their children watching TV but some are using their children as hawkers – we are losing people we are trying to bring back to school and if do not do anything about this, we will just lose all the children altogether and you will not be able to return them back to school eventually.”