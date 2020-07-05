Sanwo-Olu Is The Most Active Governor – Samklef

Popular Nigerian singer, Samklef, is gushing over the Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu in a new Twitter post.

The singer, in his post, stressed that the Lagos State governor is the most active governor right now in Nigeria.

Samklef went further to point out that the governor is even more active than the president on many levels.

Sharing a photo of the governor, the singer wrote: “The most active governor goes to Governor Sanwo Olu.. true or false? I think Na him active pass Buhari self. Baba dey gives report steady.”

See His Post Here: