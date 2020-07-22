Sanwo-Olu Approves 46% Increase In Fare For Lagos Bus

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved 46 percent increments in the fare of the popular Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL).

Kolawole Ojelabi, the assistant director, corporate communication, at the Lagos Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LAMATA), while making the announcement shared that the increment became necessary following the novel coronavirus which has affected the revenue of the transport sector.

He said the new rate would take effect from August 1.

Also, he added that the governor has approved the request to increase the number of passengers per bus from 20 to 42.

He said, “Besides, the Governor also approved LBSL’s request to increase the number of passengers per bus from 20 to 42 in strict observance of updated COVID19 protocol as directed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the operation of public transport, whilst ensuring all other measures are in place,” the statement read.