Samklef Stages One Man Protest At Nigerian Embassy Over Kaduna Killings (Video)

Nigerian music producer, singer, and most recently blogger, Samuel Ogwuachuba “Samklef” is advocating against the killings in Kaduna State.

The singer cum blogger has over time been an advocate for good governance and has once again spoken up in a rather unique and loud voice.

This time, Samklef who is currently resident in the United States Of America, staged a one-man protest at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC to call the world’s attention to the recent killings in the southern part of Kaduna State.

According to Samklef, It’s sad that Nigeria is witnessing this level of carnage and insecurity.

Watch The Video Here: