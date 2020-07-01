Samklef Reacts As Ghanaian Actress Goes Unclad To Celebrate Son’s Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Samklef, has reacted to the viral photo of Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo who went naked to celebrate her son’s birthday.

Sharing his views on Twitter, the artist pointed out that if she had been clothed the photo wouldn’t have gone viral.

Samklef also stressed that people are not paying attention to the main reasons why the actress went unclad.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “The moral of today gist be say… the mother won…. Na bad thing dey sell… if to say she wear clothes this pic for no go viral. The internet won today again…”

See His Post Here: